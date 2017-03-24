Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,013 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy Corp were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp by 52.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp by 12.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) opened at 82.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Duke Energy Corp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Duke Energy Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Vetr raised Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Duke Energy Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut Duke Energy Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.06.

In other Duke Energy Corp news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $1,638,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,451,960.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Jr. Currens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $2,915,710. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC; Progress Energy, Inc; Duke Energy Progress, LLC; Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Duke Energy Ohio, Inc , and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

