Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys 650 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,791,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,386,741,000 after buying an additional 3,272,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,794,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $260,987,000 after buying an additional 3,082,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $121,629,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,654.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,643,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $101,518,000 after buying an additional 2,492,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,980,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $114,477,000 after buying an additional 2,323,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 44.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys 650 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/drexel-morgan-co-buys-650-shares-of-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In related news, VP Robert E. Funck sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,160,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Warmuth sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $174,796.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,592 shares of company stock worth $3,400,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.