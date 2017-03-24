Dover Corp to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Dover Corp in a research report issued on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover Corp’s FY2017 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Dover Corp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Dover Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Dover Corp in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Dover Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dover Corp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) opened at 78.18 on Thursday. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Dover Corp’s payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

In other Dover Corp news, VP Sandra A. Arkell sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $147,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,715.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $1,606,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Dover Corp during the second quarter worth approximately $915,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover Corp during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp by 19.3% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 135,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover Corp

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

