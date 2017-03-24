Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 14th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) opened at 38.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. The business earned $194.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.10 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $3,834,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 29,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $1,150,357.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,051 shares of company stock worth $14,394,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

