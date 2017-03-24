Donald Michael Godfre Stewart Sells 17,839 Shares of Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp (CEU) Stock

Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp (TSE:CEU) Director Donald Michael Godfre Stewart sold 17,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$124,694.61.

Shares of Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp (TSE:CEU) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,249 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The firm’s market cap is $1.85 billion. Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

CEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$10.00 price objective on Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.53.

Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp Company Profile

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp is a Canada-based company, which designs, implements, and manufactures consumable fluids and specialty chemicals for the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in several basins throughout the United States. In Canada, the Company operates under the trade names Canadian Energy Services, PureChem Services, Sialco Materials Ltd, Clear Environmental Solutions and EQUAL Transport.

