Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded up 0.83% on Thursday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 624,166 shares. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm earned $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post $4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-upgraded-by-credit-suisse-group-ag-to-neutral.html.

In other news, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $191,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mike R. Matacunas sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $518,928.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 22.0% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Dollar Tree by 29.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree by 148.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 14.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 36,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. The Company operates approximately 13,851 discount variety retail stores. The Company’s segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price. The Family Dollar segment operates a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of merchandise in neighborhood stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.