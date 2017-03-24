Dollar General Corp. (DG) Position Reduced by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General Corp. were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. by 390.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. by 14.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. by 114.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. by 2,133.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) opened at 68.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $96.88.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Dollar General Corp. had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post $4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Dollar General Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dollar General Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General Corp. to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Vetr raised shares of Dollar General Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.24.

Dollar General Corp. Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

