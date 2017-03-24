Dodge & Cox Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at 84.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.30. Eli Lilly and Co has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $86.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business earned $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.10 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Derica W. Rice sold 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $861,036.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,164,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,162 shares of company stock worth $37,660,077 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

