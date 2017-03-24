DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (dnp) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:dnp) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) remained flat at $10.75 during trading on Friday. 318,721 shares of the stock traded hands. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in the public utility industry.

