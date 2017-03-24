Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (DVCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 14th

Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) opened at 10.19 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $64.81 million. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Diversicare Healthcare Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to nursing center patients and residents in approximately nine states, primarily in the Southeast and the Southwest United States. The Company’s post-acute care services to patients and residents include skilled nursing, ancillary healthcare services and assisted living.

