Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 375

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 395 ($4.88) to GBX 375 ($4.63) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.45) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group PLC to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.26) to GBX 295 ($3.64) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.57) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.57) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group PLC from GBX 337 ($4.16) to GBX 331 ($4.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 366.08 ($4.52).

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) opened at 336.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 356.63. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 323.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 400.70. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 9.70 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, insider John Reizenstein purchased 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £52,728 ($65,120.41). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,832.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based personal and small business general insurer. The principal activity of the Company is managing its investments in subsidiaries, providing loans to those subsidiaries, raising funds for the Company, and the receipt and payment of dividends. Its operating segments include Motor, Home, Rescue and other personal lines, Commercial and Run-off.

