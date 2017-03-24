Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Shares of Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) opened at 47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48. Dillard's has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $86.08.
Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.41. Dillard's had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard's will post $4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dillard's from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard's from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of Dillard's in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.
Dillard's Company Profile
Dillard’s, Inc is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. The Company operates approximately 300 Dillard’s stores, including over 20 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a range of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.
