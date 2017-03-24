Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DO. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zephirin Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) traded up 0.7684% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.7501. 894,494 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.16 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $391.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,579 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 634.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 596,023 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 514,923 shares during the last quarter. Pastel & Associes SA increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 20.4% in the third quarter. Pastel & Associes SA now owns 384,120 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.9% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,488 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 149.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 86,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

