Dhx Media Ltd Class B’s (DHX.B) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B (TSE:DHX.B) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a C$7.75 price objective on the stock.
DHX.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank set a C$9.00 price target on Dhx Media Ltd Class B and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. This is a boost from Dhx Media Ltd Class B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Receive News & Ratings for Dhx Media Ltd Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dhx Media Ltd Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.