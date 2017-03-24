Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Devon Energy Corp from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy Corp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Devon Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) opened at 39.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. The firm’s market cap is $20.51 billion. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Devon Energy Corp had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Devon Energy Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post $1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Devon Energy Corp’s payout ratio is -1.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,743,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,033,000 after buying an additional 888,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,842,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,168,000 after buying an additional 230,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,861,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,679,000 after buying an additional 606,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,010,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,108,000 after buying an additional 532,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp by 316.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 5,298,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,646,000 after buying an additional 4,026,511 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy Corp

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

