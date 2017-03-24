Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €35.50 ($38.17) price objective on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €34.50 ($37.10) price objective on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post AG presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €33.92 ($36.48).

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) traded up 0.070% during trading on Thursday, reaching €31.511. The company had a trading volume of 4,599 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €31.74 and its 200 day moving average is €29.97. Deutsche Post AG has a one year low of €23.42 and a one year high of €32.95. The company has a market capitalization of €38.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.984.

