Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CSFB

CSFB reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$19.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$21.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGC. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Detour Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.42.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) traded up 8.02% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 1,227,037 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $2.82 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. Detour Gold has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $35.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/detour-gold-co-dgc-receives-neutral-rating-from-csfb.html.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation is a Canada-based intermediate gold producing company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral property interests. Its primary asset is its Detour Lake mine, which is an open pit operation located in northeastern Ontario, approximately 300 kilometers northeast of Timmins and over 180 kilometers by road northeast of Cochrane.

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.