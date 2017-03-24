Desjardins Comments on Dream Global REIT’s Q1 2017 Earnings (DRG)

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Dream Global REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the firm will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Global REIT’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

