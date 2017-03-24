Der Colff Rasmus Van Sells 2,073 Shares of Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) Stock

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) CAO Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $12,748.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,109.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Der Colff Rasmus Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 2,172 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $12,749.64.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 2,121 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $12,747.21.

On Friday, March 10th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 3,634 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $23,402.96.

On Monday, March 6th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 2,699 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $17,975.34.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 6,366 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $42,524.88.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 5,749 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $39,840.57.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 10,732 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $74,587.40.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 5,766 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $39,093.48.

On Monday, February 27th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 20,750 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $140,477.50.

On Friday, February 24th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 17,152 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $119,892.48.

Shares of Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) traded up 4.62% on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,775 shares. Guidance Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company’s market cap is $178.35 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Guidance Software had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 953.92%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Der Colff Rasmus Van Sells 2,073 Shares of Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/der-colff-rasmus-van-sells-2073-shares-of-guidance-software-inc-guid-stock.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUID. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Guidance Software by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guidance Software by 153.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in Guidance Software by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guidance Software during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidance Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

GUID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidance Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Guidance Software Company Profile

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidance Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidance Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.