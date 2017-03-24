Deere & Company (DE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on May 1st

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) opened at 109.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.73. Deere & Company has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $112.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm earned $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post $4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total transaction of $198,958.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $403,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $949,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,302 shares of company stock worth $3,753,704. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.25 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.68 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

