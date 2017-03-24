Debenhams PLC (DBHSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Analysts

Shares of Debenhams PLC (OTC:DBHSY) have earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Debenhams PLC an industry rank of 235 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Debenhams PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Investec upgraded Debenhams PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Debenhams PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Debenhams PLC (OTC:DBHSY) traded down 1.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $850.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Debenhams PLC has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Debenhams PLC Company Profile

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

