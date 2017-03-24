Davis Selected Advisers Continues to Hold Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Davis Selected Advisers continued to hold its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Intel were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 214,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Intel by 237.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 35.27 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $166.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm earned $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 10th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.99.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $2,884,570.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,874.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy J. Smith sold 29,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $1,084,309.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,023 shares of company stock worth $9,898,612. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

