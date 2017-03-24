David Schuette Sells 1,081 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) EVP David Schuette sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $28,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) traded up 0.31% on Friday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 113,104 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 2.28.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business earned $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,216,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,187,000 after buying an additional 198,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,925,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,470,000 after buying an additional 275,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after buying an additional 81,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 702,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 185,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc (Synchronoss) offers cloud solutions and software-based activation for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates in providing cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices segment. Its software provides consumer and enterprise solutions for transactions on a range of connected devices across the world’s networks.
