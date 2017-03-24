David Geophry Tafel Sells 500,000 Shares of Falcon Gold Corp (FG) Stock

Falcon Gold Corp (TSE:FG) Director David Geophry Tafel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$30,000.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/david-geophry-tafel-sells-500000-shares-of-falcon-gold-corp-fg-stock.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.