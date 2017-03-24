Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on Darling Ingredients and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) opened at 14.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.76. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $887.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post $0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 196.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,761,000 after buying an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 25.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 103.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc, formerly Darling International Inc, is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The Company offers a range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the food, pet food, pharmaceutical, feed, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

