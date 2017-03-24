Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) traded up 0.53% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 358,334 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $79.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 332,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after buying an additional 40,209 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42,727.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 105,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

