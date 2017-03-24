Danaher Co. (DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 28th

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) opened at 86.30 on Friday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $88.50 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $888,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,844.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 37,870 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $3,241,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

