Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Stake Held by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board continued to hold its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of Daktronics worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $143,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Daktronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) opened at 9.15 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $403.21 million, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Daktronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Singular Research began coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

In related news, Director James B. Morgan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $133,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Morgan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,902,172.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $292,600. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

