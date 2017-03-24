Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

DAKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Singular Research initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Daktronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,917 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Daktronics has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.89 million, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company earned $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. Daktronics’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daktronics will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.28%.

In other Daktronics news, Director James B. Morgan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $133,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Morgan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,265 shares in the company, valued at $14,902,172.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $292,600. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

