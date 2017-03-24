DA Davidson Weighs in on Omega Protein Co.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (OME)

Omega Protein Co. (NYSE:OME) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Omega Protein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst E. Gottlieb now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Omega Protein’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
Omega Protein (NYSE:OME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. Omega Protein had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Omega Protein’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on OME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Protein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Omega Protein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Shares of Omega Protein (NYSE:OME) opened at 19.10 on Friday. Omega Protein has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $428.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.29.
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Protein by 39.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 763,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its stake in Omega Protein by 4.3% in the third quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Omega Protein by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 496,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 83,525 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omega Protein during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Omega Protein during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,093,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Omega Protein
Omega Protein Corporation is a nutritional products company that develops, produces and delivers nutritious products across the world. The Company operates through two segments: animal nutrition and human nutrition. The Company’s animal nutrition segment consists primarily of two subsidiaries: Omega Protein, Inc (Omega Protein) and Omega Shipyard, Inc (Omega Shipyard).
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Protein Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Protein Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.