DA Davidson Weighs in on Hospitality Properties Trust’s Q1 2017 Earnings (HPT)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust in a report released on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.36 million. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) opened at 31.17 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPT. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 291,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,269,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 990.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 119,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns approximately 300 hotels with over 45,860 rooms or suites, and approximately 190 travel centers. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. The Company’s properties are located in approximately 50 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

