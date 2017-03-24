DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) traded down 0.19% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. 63,905 shares of the stock traded hands. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns approximately 300 hotels with over 45,860 rooms or suites, and approximately 190 travel centers. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. The Company’s properties are located in approximately 50 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

