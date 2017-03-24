Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a report released on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst A. Burns now expects that the firm will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Golfsmith International Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DA Davidson Comments on Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (GOLF)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/da-davidson-comments-on-golfsmith-international-holdings-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-golf.html.

GOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golfsmith International Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Golfsmith International Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) opened at 17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 481.35. Golfsmith International Holdings has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000.

About Golfsmith International Holdings

Receive News & Ratings for Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.