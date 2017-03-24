DA Davidson Comments on Cal-Maine Foods Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst E. Gottlieb now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Vetr lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) opened at 37.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.27 and a beta of 0.81. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $43,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,426.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 2,297 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $98,219.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,540.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,497 shares of company stock valued at $234,856. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

