DA Davidson Comments on Cal-Maine Foods Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report issued on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst E. Gottlieb now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CALM. Vetr downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) traded down 0.603% during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.075. 81,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 191.108 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $98,219.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,540.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $93,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $265,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,497 shares of company stock worth $234,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

