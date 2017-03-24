Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Given Buy Rating at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw reissued their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded up 1.99% on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 152,482 shares. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $534.13 million, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.79.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/cytokinetics-inc-cytk-given-buy-rating-at-rodman-renshaw.html.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $69,623.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $41,541.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.