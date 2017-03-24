CyrusOne Inc (CONE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) opened at 50.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. CyrusOne has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.71 and a beta of 0.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CyrusOne will post $0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $506,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,132,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. TheStreet raised CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyrusOne from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within its footprint and beyond.

