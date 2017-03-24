Cybg Plc (CYBG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.46) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Cybg Plc to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 330 ($4.08) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cybg Plc in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Cybg Plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Cybg Plc in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.03) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cybg Plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.89 ($3.04).

Shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) opened at 266.70 on Friday. Cybg Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 203.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 306.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.35 billion.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 54,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £143,547.36 ($177,284.62).

CYBG PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which intends to be the holding company for CYB Investments Limited (CYBI) and Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale Bank). The Company will own National Australia Bank Limited’s Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank operations (the Clydesdale Bank business). Clydesdale Bank provides the United Kingdom retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) banking services.

