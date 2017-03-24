CVR Refining LP (CVRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CVR Refining, LP is engaged in the refining of petroleum primarily in the United States. It has refining and related logistics assets that operate in the mid-continent region. The company operates in Coffeyville, Kansas, Wynnewood and Oklahoma. CVR Refining, LP is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

CVRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Refining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CVR Refining in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Refining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded CVR Refining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded CVR Refining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) opened at 9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. CVR Refining has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. CVR Refining had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Refining will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Refining by 34.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Refining by 16.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of CVR Refining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Refining by 28.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016.

