Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 350 ($4.32) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 280 ($3.46).

Shares of Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) traded up 1.957% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 275.795. The company had a trading volume of 96,098 shares. Curtis Banks Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 171.93 and a 52 week high of GBX 417.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 228.63. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 144.81 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Curtis Banks Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Curtis Banks Group PLC

Curtis Banks Group PLC is engaged in provision of pension administration services principally for Self Invested Personal Pension schemes (SIPPs) and Small Self-Administered Pension Schemes (SSASs). The Company’s segment is Pensions Administration. The Company delivers the self-invested pension products on the market with their technology and service levels.

