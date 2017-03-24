Cubic’s (CUB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

CUB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) traded down 2.68% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 69,911 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. Cubic has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $55.65.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Cubic had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cubic will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cubic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Cubic by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,404,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,367,000 after buying an additional 308,823 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

