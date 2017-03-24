Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Receives $54.36 Average PT from Analysts

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.36.

CTRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the third quarter valued at about $7,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 26,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) opened at 48.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. Ctrip.Com International has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The company’s market cap is $24.58 billion.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Ctrip.Com International had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm earned $730 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

