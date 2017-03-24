CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) opened at 35.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $566.57 million, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.51. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company earned $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/csw-industrials-inc-cswi-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.