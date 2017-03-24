Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.50 price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) traded up 0.2432% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.2262. 922,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.1328 and a beta of 0.27. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $79.38 and a 1-year high of $102.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.76. The company earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.36 million. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 404.26%.

In other Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) news, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $218,762.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Company Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

