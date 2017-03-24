Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (crt) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:crt) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) traded down 0.06% on Friday, reaching $14.46. 6,697 shares of the company traded hands. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.69.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust. The net profits interests are the principal asset of the Trust. The net profits interests consist of approximately 90% net profits interests, which are carved from producing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and 11.11% nonparticipating royalty interests in non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma.

