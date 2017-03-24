Credit Agricole S A Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. by 5.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) opened at 39.44 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company earned $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 million. Synovus Financial Corp. had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Synovus Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synovus Financial Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Synovus Financial Corp. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Synovus Financial Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

In related news, COO Allen J. Gula sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allan E. Kamensky bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $46,842.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services to its customers through over 30 locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

