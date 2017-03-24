Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,700 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Lloyd NV boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 393.0% in the third quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 318,364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 253,793 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 17.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 62,486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tableau Software during the third quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Marcus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 18.9% in the third quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,379,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,228,000 after buying an additional 52,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) opened at 47.82 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.73 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. Tableau Software’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DATA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.28 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson set a $50.00 price objective on Tableau Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on Tableau Software from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

In other Tableau Software news, Director Elliott H. Jurgensen, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $191,046.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Walker, Jr. sold 4,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $271,520.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,893.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,394 shares of company stock worth $5,133,399 over the last three months. 28.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

