Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 351.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) opened at 15.85 on Friday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm earned $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Caretrust REIT’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/credit-agricole-s-a-raises-stake-in-caretrust-reit-inc-ctre.html.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.