Credit Agricole S A Has $263,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Zebra Technologies Corp. were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. by 6.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) opened at 86.88 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $4.59 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33. Zebra Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $93.61.

Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Zebra Technologies Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 30.70%. The business earned $944 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corp. will post $6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

In other Zebra Technologies Corp. news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 40,000 shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $3,688,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,914,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation offers a range of solutions in the automatic information and data capture industry. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a range of products that capture and move data, including mobile computers; barcode scanners and imagers; radio frequency identification device (RFID) readers; specialty printers for barcode labelling and personal identification; real-time location systems (RTLS); related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software and services that are associated with these products.

