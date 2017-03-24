Credit Agricole S A Has $256,000 Stake in Teradata Co. (TDC)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Teradata were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 14.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) opened at 30.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.33. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/credit-agricole-s-a-has-256000-stake-in-teradata-co-tdc.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

In other news, Director William S. Stavropoulos sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $101,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,294.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $26,703.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,004 shares of company stock worth $869,425. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation (Teradata) is a provider of analytic data platforms, marketing and analytic applications, and related services. The Company’s analytic data platforms consist of software, hardware and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, and big data analytics. It operates in two segments: data and analytics, and marketing applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.